New “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer Reveals Multiverse And More

For the first time in Marvel history, a spoiler warning appears before one of its trailers. However, that isn’t the only bombshell the latest “Spider-Man: Far From Home” trailer dropped on us.

It shows us the implication that the MCU might actually have a multiverse. If you’ve seen “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” or if you’ve ever picked up a superhero comic, you’d know that a multiverse is a system of alternate Earths all occurring at the same time in the same place as one another, separated by different dimensional vibrations.

Not just that, you can learn the biggest reveals and story details from the new trailer. Check them out!

The Snap Tore A Hole In Our Dimension

According to Nick Fury, the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have torn a hole in the fabric of our dimension, and both people and Elemental creatures are making it through. This makes sense as Doctor Strange established that it is indeed possible to damage the time-space continuum.

Quentin Beck Claims To Come From Another Earth

Quentin Beck claims to have come from another reality, having come over following the snap chasing down the Elementals. There is comic book guide for Mysterio who’s best known as a stunt magician/villain who uses special effects to commit crimes. While Mysterio feels like an obvious bait and switch, we don’t know his exact motives yet.

The Elementals Explained

Nick Fury and Maria Hill are dealing with a crisis involving mysterious Elemental beings, each representing a different classical Greek element: Earth, Air, Water, and Fire. At this stage, the origin of the Elementals is uncertain. The trailer shows a very different sort of Elementals, causing problems all over Europe. We’re led to believe they were brought to our reality as a result of the snap.

Mysterio Views The Elementals As His Responsibility

The MCU’s version of Mysterio seems to be a true hero. He views the Elementals as his responsibility, which perhaps indicates that he’s claiming they all come from the same dimension. Of course, anybody familiar with Mysterio will be more than a little suspicious, given he’s traditionally a comic book villain.

Spider-Man’s Tony Stark Glasses

Peter Parker is shown wearing a pair of glasses that will be very familiar; they’re the same design as the glasses Tony Stark was wearing in “Avengers: Infinity War.” This may indicate they have Stark tech in them; it’s even conceivable that they’re nanotechnology.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” will be released in theaters on July 2, 2019!