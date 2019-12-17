Entertainment
New Taman Tasik Titiwangsa Has Already Been Vandalised
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Noor Fazlina Rosley/Facebook
Taman Tasik Tititwangsa just reopened on Sunday, 15 December, after being closed for a year due to upgrading works
However, after reportedly being open for just five hours yesterday, the park was already vandalised by the public. In a Facebook post that has gone viral, trash was seen strewn all over the ground and words were scratched onto a new sign.
Noor Fazlina Rosley, who is the Project Implementation and Building Maintenance Department senior assistant director (architect) of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), posted footage in a Facebook post, which has since been shared over 4,000 times.
Noor Fazlina Rosley/Facebook
