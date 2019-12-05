Niall Horan Finally Commented On Those Selena Gomez Dating Rumors

UsWeekly

Fans have been shipping for Niall Horan and Selena Gomez ever since they were seen at a dinner together earlier this year.

Now Niall is setting the record straight!

In an interview with an Australian radio show, Niall was told that fans are wondering if he has a girlfriend, citing his interactions with Selena.

“Do I have a girlfriend? I don’t,” Niall responded. “I’m very much single. Very much single.”

He went on to further explain, that no matter what, if he’s out with any girl, fans and the public immediately think their in a relationship. Which, of course, is what happened with Sel. “That’s the most annoying part. Isn’t it really?” he said of being famous.

He continued, saying, that he’s focusing on work right now, and while he isn’t really looking for a relationship, “if it comes to you it comes to you and if something falls in your way or you meet someone, then fair enough…just kind of see what happens.”

Well there you have it, Selena and Niall are NOT an item, simply supportive friends. If you ask me this news is bittersweet, I was so ready to ship them, but hey, I’m not mad Niall is single…