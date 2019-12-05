Connect with us

Music

Niall Horan Finally Commented On Those Selena Gomez Dating Rumors

Finally, a clear answer!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Image result for niall horan and selena gomezUsWeekly

Fans have been shipping for Niall Horan and Selena Gomez ever since they were seen at a dinner together earlier this year.

Now Niall is setting the record straight!

Image result for niall horan and selena gomez

In an interview with an Australian radio show, Niall was told that fans are wondering if he has a girlfriend, citing his interactions with Selena.

Image result for niall horan and selena gomez

“Do I have a girlfriend? I don’t,” Niall responded. “I’m very much single. Very much single.”

Image result for niall horan shoot

He went on to further explain, that no matter what, if he’s out with any girl, fans and the public immediately think their in a relationship. Which, of course, is what happened with Sel. “That’s the most annoying part. Isn’t it really?” he said of being famous.

Image result for niall horan selena gomez

He continued, saying, that he’s focusing on work right now, and while he isn’t really looking for a relationship, “if it comes to you it comes to you and if something falls in your way or you meet someone, then fair enough…just kind of see what happens.”

Image result for niall horan selena gomez

Well there you have it, Selena and Niall are NOT an item, simply supportive friends. If you ask me this news is bittersweet, I was so ready to ship them, but hey, I’m not mad Niall is single…

 

