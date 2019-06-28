Connect with us
Nick Jonas Appears in Explosive Trailer For WWII Drama ‘Midway’

Check the Trailer inside!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nick Jonas I back showing off his acting chops again in the The first trailer for Roland Emmerich’s upcoming World War II film Midway dropped and viewers can get a glimpse of Nick Jonas’s character.

Mandy Moore, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart will also star in the film.

The Midway plot centers on the 1942 Battle of Midway and recounts the six brutal months that led up to it after Japan’s historical attack on Pearl Harbor. Jonas plays one of the sailors and aviators on the front lines.

This isn’t Jonas’s first acting gig, though; in addition to all of his Jonas Brother-related roles, he also took part in 2009’s Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2015’s Careful What You Wish For, 2016’s Goat, and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. He’s also set to star in the next Jumanji film as well as Chaos Walking.

Midway will be released in theaters on Nov. 8.

Watch the action-packed trailer below:

Entertainment

