Fly Epic 2019

Entertainment

Nick Jonas, Chris Evans And Ansel Elgort To Present At 2020 Golden Globes

Published

14 hours ago

Reuters/ JEFF KRAVITZ GETTY IMAGES/ AP Images

As we inch closer to the 2020 Golden Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced on Thursday, 2 Jan. – a headline of star studded celebrities who will be presenting for the evening.

Nick Jonas, Chris Evans and Ansel Elgort are set to take the stage and present, including Dakota Fanning, Margot Robbie, , Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Salma Hayek, Tim Allen, Amy Poehler, and Pierce Brosnan.

Other presenters include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Ted Danson, Kate McKinnon, Daniel Craig and Glenn Close.

This year’s annual award will see a return by Ricky Gervais who is scheduled to host for the fifth time.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday 5 Jan 2020..

