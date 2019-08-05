Connect with us

Nickelodeon Drops Teaser For Are You Afraid Of The Dark?!

3 hours ago

2019 is officially the year for rebbots, and we love it! If you haven’t gotten tired of all the TV reboots yet, Nickelodeon has a new one for you.

The network has just released the new visuals for Are You Afraid of the Dark?.The 15-second clip shows a whole new set of Midnight Society members around the iconic campfire to tell scary stories that look creepier than the 90s version.

“Are You Afraid of The Dark? was my introduction to the horror genre and made me a fan for life,” BenDavid Grabinski, who writes for the show, told EW. “I hope we’re lucky enough to have our series do the same. It’s going to be a fun and scary ride, and I’m honored to introduce the Midnight Society to a whole new generation of kids.”

Are You Afraid of The Dark? is set to premiere on Nickelodeon in October and is slated to be a limited series. Even though it’s not going to have a long run, these episodes will be an hour long instead of the 20-25 minute shows when it first ran on the network. So you’ll have more time to let all those screams out.

