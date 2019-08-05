Nickelodeon Drops Teaser For Are You Afraid Of The Dark?!

2019 is officially the year for rebbots, and we love it! If you haven’t gotten tired of all the TV reboots yet, Nickelodeon has a new one for you.

The network has just released the new visuals for Are You Afraid of the Dark?.The 15-second clip shows a whole new set of Midnight Society members around the iconic campfire to tell scary stories that look creepier than the 90s version.

“Are You Afraid of The Dark? was my introduction to the horror genre and made me a fan for life,” BenDavid Grabinski, who writes for the show, told EW. “I hope we’re lucky enough to have our series do the same. It’s going to be a fun and scary ride, and I’m honored to introduce the Midnight Society to a whole new generation of kids.”

