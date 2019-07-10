Nicki Minaj Cancels Saudi Arabia Concert After Receiving Backlash

Via Reuters

Minaj revealed on Tuesday that she’s cancelling her performance in Saudi Arabia, for reason of her own.

The queen rapper said she pulled out of her show after “educating” herself on the many “issues” faced in the country. The Cancellation of her concert, is to “make clear” of where she stands.

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” she added “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression, ” the rapper told the publication.

She also took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

I’m tired of my fans sending me DM’s saying they want to commit suicide. You guys will never know the things my fans express to me privately. It would break me if even one of my fans were arrested, or BEATEN for expressing themselves. God is LOVE. NO disrespect to the Saudi govt — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 9, 2019

Minaj was scheduled to headline Jeddah World Fest on July 18, 2019.