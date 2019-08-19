Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name To ‘Mrs. Petty’; Here’s Why

Could there be wedding bells on the way for Nicki Minaj and her fiance Kenneth Petty? On Friday, the rapper drew some speculation when she changed her display name on Twitter to “Mrs. Petty.”?!

This fueled the fire for the “Anaconda” hitmaker, especially after she confirmed she did have plans to marry her man in the next “80 days” since their last attempt to make things official failed.

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” Minaj said during her Queen Radio podcast last week. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018. She revealed to her Queen Radio listeners that because of her busy schedule, a big wedding probably won’t be happening in the near future.

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” Minaj added.

As previously reported, she and Petty were spotted at a Beverly Hills courthouse in July, where witnesses saw them waiting in a line marked “marriage licenses and ceremony appts!