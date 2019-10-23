Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty

Metro

Congratulations Nicki Minaj!

The 36-year-old rapper married her love Kenneth Petty on Monday. The “Super Bass” star announced the news via Instagram.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” she wrote on the social network. She also posted footage of some “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs and matching “bride” and “groom” hats.

Many of Minaj’s celebrity pals congratulated her on the major milestone.

“Congrats queen!” Christina Aguilera wrote in the comments section.

“Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union,” added Naomi Campbell.

The two sparked romance rumors near the end of 2018. However, it wasn’t long before they started hinting that they were ready to take the next step. Just a few months later, Minaj started referring to Petty as her “husband.” She also changed her Twitter name to “Mrs. Petty.” He even appeared in her music video for “MEGATRON.”