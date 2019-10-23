Music
Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty
We want to see the wedding dress Nicki!
Metro
Congratulations Nicki Minaj!
The 36-year-old rapper married her love Kenneth Petty on Monday. The “Super Bass” star announced the news via Instagram.
“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” she wrote on the social network. She also posted footage of some “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs and matching “bride” and “groom” hats.
Many of Minaj’s celebrity pals congratulated her on the major milestone.
“Congrats queen!” Christina Aguilera wrote in the comments section.
“Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union,” added Naomi Campbell.
The two sparked romance rumors near the end of 2018. However, it wasn’t long before they started hinting that they were ready to take the next step. Just a few months later, Minaj started referring to Petty as her “husband.” She also changed her Twitter name to “Mrs. Petty.” He even appeared in her music video for “MEGATRON.”
Recent Posts
Scarlett Johansson Says That‘Avengers’ Black Widow Is Not Alive After ‘Endgame’!
"But no, I think death is a pretty final thing”
Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty
We want to see the wedding dress Nicki!
‘Taki Taki’ Singer Ozuna Joins Vin Diesel In ‘Fast & Furious 9’!
If hes anything like in Taki Taki, we cant wait!
Two Coldplay Albums Coming Your Way, 100 Years in the Making!
Does this mean double the tour?!
Natalie Portman Weighs in on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s’ Possible Breast Cancer Storyline
Talk about a plot twist!