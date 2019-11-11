Music
Nicki Minaj Quits Instagram! In Defense Of Independent Artists
Ooo snap!
Nicki Minaj has quit Instagram in solidarity with independent artists who may be affected by the app’s new features.
For select users, Instagram will be testing out the removal of the number of likes on a post. The social media platform will be issuing the test run next week to select users in the United States. The company said that its aim is to better the mental health of its users, according to NBC News.
“I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes,” she first posted on Twitter. “Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life.
As of now, There’s no way to determine if a specific person’s account will be in the test run of the new feature.
