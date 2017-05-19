Nicki Minaj to Open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

Via Billboard Music Awards

Hey Mama! Nicki Minaj is set to do the opening performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

Set to be a nine-minute performance, Nicki Minaj will take center stage on May 21, together with the whole crew! Her performance will feature appearances from Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne!

BBMA announced onTwitter on May 19, writing, “@NICKIMINAJ is opening the #BBMAs. She’s bringing @davidguetta, @jasonderulo & @LilTunechi with her! Sunday at 8e/5p on ABC. #MinajMedley.”

The four-time winner and 23-time nominee, is also nominated in the fan-vited Billboard Chart Achievement category and will go up against Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and The Weekend.

YAY or NAY? Share your thoughts!