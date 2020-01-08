Connect with us

Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her

Is that really you Nicki?

3 hours ago

SEAN ZANNIGETTY IMAGES

Nicki Minaj’s new wax figure has got fans confused

On Tuesday 8 Jan., Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, revealed the latest wax figure of rapper Nicki Minaj.

The result? Not great.

The wax which was inspired by the singers “Anaconda” music video, released in 2014, had the figure dressed in Minaj’s similar outfit –  a gold chained bra, black bottoms and gold heels.

Almost perfect it may seem, however one important detail they missed out was unfortunately, her face. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the features on the wax resembled nothing like the 37 year-old, except for the tight bun on her head.

Here’s some of the Twitter reactions.

 

