Entertainment
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her
Is that really you Nicki?
Nicki Minaj’s new wax figure has got fans confused
On Tuesday 8 Jan., Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, revealed the latest wax figure of rapper Nicki Minaj.
The result? Not great.
The wax which was inspired by the singers “Anaconda” music video, released in 2014, had the figure dressed in Minaj’s similar outfit – a gold chained bra, black bottoms and gold heels.
Almost perfect it may seem, however one important detail they missed out was unfortunately, her face. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the features on the wax resembled nothing like the 37 year-old, except for the tight bun on her head.
Here’s some of the Twitter reactions.
That's not Nicki Minaj that's Miki Minach.pic.twitter.com/5C1Ar6Ypqn https://t.co/0cEV0MKcDn
— Complex (@Complex) January 7, 2020
that Nicki Minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/s767TPN41Y
— MC ⁷ (@armybarbtiny) January 7, 2020
Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D
— Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020
Recent Posts
7-Year-Old Melts Hearts By Guiding Blind Parents Around Her New Primary School
By Says - May Vin Ang
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her
Is that really you Nicki?
10 New Horror Movies of 2020 That Will For Sure Terrify You
Get ready for a spooky 2020!
KFC Kini Ada Menu Ayam Goreng ‘White BBQ Crunch’ & ‘Cheesy Wedges’ Untuk RM2.50 Je. Wah!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
US Doctor Warns That Applying Vicks On Your Nose Can Cause Serious Lung Problems
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang