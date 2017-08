So it seems that NASA is currently seeking a Planetary Protection Officer!

Sounds pretty cool right! Well, nine year old Jack Davis decided he was the right person for the job.

His talents include how he has watched every space and alien movie there is, he can think like an alien and furthermore, he happens to be a Guardian of the Galaxy.

The letter managed to reach Dr. James L. Green of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division where he decided to reply the nine year old.

That’s pretty sweet!