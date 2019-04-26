Connect with us
NJWA’s Take Love Back – A Love Story Beyond Society’s Norms

It’s her most emotionally charged and personal track to date.

Published

21 hours ago

on

Multiple AIM winner NJWA’s latest single “Take Love Back” is her most emotionally charged and personal track to date.

Drawing on her personal experiences, the song delves into the intricacies of an interracial and inter-religious relationship, that is seemingly fraught with unresolved challenges – a love story that resonates with many in multiracial Malaysia.

Emotional and bittersweet, “Take Love Back” is not your run-of-the-mill pop ballad, but instead is enriched by NJWA’s injection of her roots, an asli-style vocalization that climaxes in the chorus.

She bring Ivan behind the scenes of the latest track, plus updates on her upcoming album.

Listen to the interview here:

