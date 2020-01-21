#FlyShareIt
Nostalgic Images Show How Kuala Lumpur Was Like in the ’90s
By JUICE Karissa Lund
Ahh.. the ’90s. Simpler times when the iconic twin towers were being build, and instead of Snapchat, kids were playing with their Tamagotchis. Also, remember when we had to disconnect from the Internet every time someone wanted to use the phone? Now? Can’t relate..
Kuala Lumpur had gone over some pretty drastic changes over the years. More shopping malls are popping up and older ones like Ampang Park Mall had been torn down. Heck, even the side walks now in KL have proper bicycle lanes. Not to mention, all the air-conditioned bridges that connect one check point to another that makes walking in the city so much easier.
