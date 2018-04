It’s a full house!!!

On Sunday, Full House star, John Stamos shared a super exciting news!

He and his wife, Caitlin McHugh just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Billy.

Why Billy?

Well, Stamos explained the decision to name his lil’ baby boy, Billy, in a touching Instagram post.

Aweeeeee! Congratulations to John Stamos and wife!

Source: Enews