Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan

According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China, the outbreak of the H5N1 influenza virus occurred at a farm in Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city in Hunan.

A Reuters’ report said that the case occurred on the farm with 7,850 chickens. Of which, 4,500 have died of the bird flu. And local authorities have culled 17,828 poultry following the outbreak.

Thailand Medical News

Advertisement

So far, there has been no reported cases of any person being infected with the deadly H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province