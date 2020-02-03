Social News
Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan
By Says – Sadho Ram
An outbreak of a “highly pathogenic” strain of H5N1 bird flu has been reported in China’s Hunan province yesterday, 1 February
According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China, the outbreak of the H5N1 influenza virus occurred at a farm in Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city in Hunan.
A Reuters’ report said that the case occurred on the farm with 7,850 chickens. Of which, 4,500 have died of the bird flu. And local authorities have culled 17,828 poultry following the outbreak.
So far, there has been no reported cases of any person being infected with the deadly H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province
First detected in 1996 in geese in China, the H5N1 is especially deadly for poultry.
The H5N1 avian flu virus, commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu, causes severe respiratory disease in birds and can be transmitted to humans.
From 2003 to January 2020, there have been a total of 861 confirmed human cases worldwide. Of which, 455 people were killed, according to statistics released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
