Connect with us

Social News

Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from Simon Song/SCMPSimon Song/SCMP

An outbreak of a “highly pathogenic” strain of H5N1 bird flu has been reported in China’s Hunan province yesterday, 1 February

According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in China, the outbreak of the H5N1 influenza virus occurred at a farm in Shuangqing district of Shaoyang city in Hunan.

Reuters’ report said that the case occurred on the farm with 7,850 chickens. Of which, 4,500 have died of the bird flu. And local authorities have culled 17,828 poultry following the outbreak.

Image from Thailand Medical News Thailand Medical News

Advertisement

So far, there has been no reported cases of any person being infected with the deadly H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province

First detected in 1996 in geese in China, the H5N1 is especially deadly for poultry.

The H5N1 avian flu virus, commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu, causes severe respiratory disease in birds and can be transmitted to humans.

Image from SCMP SCMP

From 2003 to January 2020, there have been a total of 861 confirmed human cases worldwide. Of which, 455 people were killed, according to statistics released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News6 hours ago

[PHOTOS] Netizens Thank Airport Cleaners For Tirelessly Working To Keep Virus At Bay

By Says - May Vin Ang
Entertainment7 hours ago

Taylor Swift Might Be Engaged After Being Spotted With A Giant Diamond In New Doc

Miss Americana is living the American dream!
Social News9 hours ago

Indomie Released A BBQ Version Of Mi Goreng And It Has Its Own Packet Of Potato Chips

By Says - Liew Ashley
Social News10 hours ago

Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan

By Says - Sadho Ram
Entertainment12 hours ago

BREAKING: Amber Heard Admits To Abusing & Manipulating Johnny Depp

Advertisement In a leaked audio recording, Amber Heard admitted to violently hitting and manipulating her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Advertisement Heard,...
Advertisement
Advertisement