Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Put On Hold

Disney Plus loses writer!

Published

10 hours ago

on

Sources informed Variety that production on the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi  TV series is in the works but Disney Plus has put it on hold temporarily as the streamer and Lucasfilm look to overhaul early scripts and find new writers.

Hossein Amini had been attached to write. The news follows recent talk that the entire series was being scrapped altogether.

Ewan McGregor confirmed last August that he would be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had said then that “we have all the scripts written” and that shooting was slated to begin in 2020.

Deborah Chow, the director who has a part of  “The Mandalorian” also a Star Wars derived series on Disney Plus, had been tapped to direct the Obi-Wan series. Chow and McGregor are still attached to the project.

