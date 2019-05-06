One Direction Will Inevitably Reunite Says Louis Tomlinson

There is light at the end of the tunnel after all, One Direction might actually reunite! At least that’s what former 1D member Louis Tomlinson says. The Two of Us singer admitted he would be disappointed if he and his bandmates – Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne – didn’t get back together one day but insists they need to do what they want to “individually” first.He said, “I do think it will happen. I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t. I think it’s inevitable. When is the big question. More like the million dollar question, many die heart 1D members would really do appreciate the gang coming back together like the good old days.

“That’s something none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like what’s most important is that when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we’ve all done what we want to do individually. That’s vitally important for when we get back.”

The 27-year-old singer went on to say he is “really proud” of his time in the boy band, which came to an end in 2015.But question does he mean the One Direction band with Zayn in it or not? Well it’s no surprise that these two had their dispute but hopefully they have resolved whatever the issue was.

He added on an interview, “When I look back on One Direction and the memories that we had, it’s only incredible memories. I think we got to a place musically, especially on the last two albums that we felt really proud of.

“We started off as a boy band and where we ended up musically was a very different place. I’m proud of those times, definitely.”

Louis previously admitted he didn’t feel like he “had a solid place” in One Direction, and although he tried to “be the most prolific writer” in the group he always felt as though he was “treading water”. He said, “I always pushed for the band to write as much as we could. Probably two years in, I felt like I was treading water a bit.

Hopefully the band has had enough time building their won career path but we all know they are much better as One Direction!