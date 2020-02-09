Social News
OREO Broke The World Record For ‘The Most People Dunking Cookies’ And We’re Totally FOMO
It took 5,066 people to make that possible.
OREO has topped the charts once again! The world’s best-selling cookie has now set a Guinness World Record for Most People Dunking Cookies to celebrate its sales milestone of 2019.
OREO, the world’s favourite cookie, is available in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Fun fact! 34 billion OREO cookies are sold each year and they have sold over 500 billion OREO cookies since 1912. Can you believe that?
