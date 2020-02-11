Entertainment
#Oscars 2020: We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off These Stunning Celebrity Outfits
Recent Posts
#Oscars 2020: We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off These Stunning Celebrity Outfits
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Natalie Portman Throws Shade At The 2020 Oscars With Embroidered Dress
Advertisement If fashion is about sending a message out there to the world, award-winning actress Natalie Portman did just that...
The Most Stylish Men At The Academy Awards 2020 Ceremony
Advertisement When it comes to the Oscars, or any other Hollywood award shows, male stars have a reputation for playing...
5 Sebab Parasite Filem Asia Pertama Memenangi Oscars
Advertisement Baru saja kita dikejutkan dengan kehangatan Anugerah Juara Lagu ke-34 (AJL34) yang baru saja berlangsung pada 9 Februari 2020,...
The Sims Sekarang Dah 20 Tahun!
Advertisement Bila kali terakhir korang sentuh permainan video The Sims? Kalau korang salah seorang pemain yang masih lagi aktif bermain...