Over 300,000 Households In Selangor Facing Water Cuts Due To Odour Pollution

By SAYS Liew Ashley

Published

9 hours ago

on

Via Straits Times Malay Mail

Over 300,000 households in Selangor have been experiencing water cuts since yesterday, 21 December

According to Malay Mail, this was due to an odour pollution that was detected in the Semenyih river, forcing Air Selangor to fully shut down the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.

As a result, unscheduled water supply disruptions occurred, affecting 328,957 customer accounts in 348 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, and Sepang…

