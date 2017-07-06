Pablo Escobar’s Mansion Turns into 5-Star Boutique Hotel

Narcos fans, this needs to be added to the bucket list.

After staying empty for 14 years, Pablo Escobar’s former mansion in Tulum has been transformed into a boutique hotel called Casa Malca.

In the Mexico resort town, this is the first and only art-cetric hotel with works from contemporary artists including KAWS, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Lio Lamca, an art dealer based in New York, is behind the renovation and culled many of the pieces from his private collection.

According to Lamca, “I purchased the property because I thought it was insane. I could not believe that in this world, a prope rty like this still exists and hasn’t been taken over by a corporation.”

Initially, the estate was planned to be used as a vacation home, but after visits from friends and colleagues, he decided to turn the property into a nine-bedroom hotel in 2015.

What makes the property more unique are the pieces on display are regularly rotated so repeat guests are surprised with each visit.

Time to save up!