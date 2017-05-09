Pandora Is Real?

When James Cameron’s Avatar was first released in 2009, we were in awe of the beautiful world of Pandora which he created.

Thoughts have definitely crossed our mind, “How amazing would it be if we could visit a world like Pandora?”

What if I told you, you can?

Pandora – The World of Avatar, created in Florida, will be open to the public in late May 2017. It’s a 12-acre land which cost half a billion dollars to build.

The marquee attraction is called “Flight of Passage”, where a 3D simulator makes riders feel like they are riding on the back of a banshee (a gigantic, winged predator).

Another one to look forward to is the Na’vi River Journey, an indoor river ride in the dark.

They even managed to re-create the “floating mountains” that suspends in the air.

You think that’s cool? Do you remember how the scenery glowed in the night time?

Just like the movie, Pandora transforms into a sea of colours with glowing lights on plants and on the pavements during the evening.

According to Jon Landau, the executive producer from the movie, he hopes Pandora does for visitors what the film did for mover-goers.

Could this be your next holiday?