Paramore Hayley Williams Drop New Album Simmer And Reveals Album Title

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Hayley Williams released her first solo single and music video titled “Simmer.”

The Paramore front liner also revealed her upcoming solo album “Petals For Armor”, which is scheduled to drop on May 8.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams expressed, “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.”

“This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more,” she continued. “I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would.”

Now that fans have a sneak peek of what to expect from her first single, Williams is now ready to share the rest of the music. “Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with,” she said.