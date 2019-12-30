Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Coming Out With Solo Music This January!

Via Loudwire

Kicking off 2020, lead singer Hayley Williams from Paramore, has teased of releasing a new solo track next month.

On Friday 27 Dec., the singer shared the news to her fans while thanking them for their birthday wishes after celebrating her 31st birthday one day earlier.

Revealing the news Hayley said”I’m putting out some new music next year.” Adding, “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”

This will mark Hayley’s first solo release. Previously, the singer has mostly featured on other artist’s songs including B.O.B Airplanes and CHVRCHES – “Bury It”.

And for fans worried about the bands status, Hayley recently clarified that the band does not have any plans to break up anytime soon.

