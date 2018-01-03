Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring Isn’t only HUGE, But Costs $2 Million!

It’s definitely a YES from Paris!

Paris Hilton may have received a romantic proposal from her long time partner Chris Zylka over the New Years in Aspen, Colorado, but whats caught people’s attention is the HUGE diamond ring on her finger the size of a grape!

The beautiful tear drop ring is said to include a total of 22 carats(!!!), according to jewelry designer Micheal Greene, who designed Paris’s $2 million engagement ring.

The former reality TV star and her Fiance Zylka, 32, has been dating for two years.

Hilton was said to be shaking when slipping on the ring. The 36 year old said, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling,” she added, “I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨💎✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

This is Paris’s third engagement. Prior to Chris, the heiress was engaged to model Jason Shaw, but they broke if off in 2003.

She was also engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005, but, that obviously ended as well.

So, with that said, lets hope this one sticks!

Source: Enews