Passenger Charged Over $18,000 For 5-Mile E-Hailing Ride

Using a public transport is usually a good alternative from having to drive out and paying for toll, gas, and parking.

But for one man in Toronto, a five mile ride turned out to be extremely expensive when he was charged 18,518.50 Canadian Dollars ( That’s RM58,764.30!!!), for a 5 mile ride!!!

Apparently the man took an Uber during peak hour- which commonly would have only costed him less than 20 Canadian Dollars.

Talk about overly charged…!

Say bye bye money…

The man later posted a screenshot of the bill to @VotetheHish, on Instagram.

However according to TheComeback.com, Uber refused to refund the money saying that the bill was legit.

That was until a friend of the ripped off customer posted the picture on Twitter, which later got a lot of attention.

Fortunately for the man, after his post went viral, Uber came upfront over the ridiculous charge and said the company has decided to refund it.

