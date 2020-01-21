#FlyShareIt
Passenger Returns His MAS In-Flight Blanket After 9 Years, Says He’s Very Sorry
By SAYS May Vin Ang
On Saturday, 18 January, a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) crew member came across something left by a passenger on a flight that landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah
On a seat was a note attached to a plastic bag with a blanket carefully packed inside.
“Sorry. I didn’t know better last time. If I’m not wrong, I took this blanket around 2011. I’m giving it back to you today,” read the note…
