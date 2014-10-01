Passenger – Whispers

By Ivan Leong

Having finished writing the previous review (for Jason Mraz), I was tempted to go back and change some of what I wrote to accommodate for what I’m about to write. After all, Passenger is a similar specimen, and there will be an inevitable comparison between what I write for both men. I will resist that temptation, and attempt to make you see reason, to see the difference in two pieces of artwork.

In the time that it takes some “artistes” (ahem) to come up with 2 albums, Michael David Rosenberg throws out 5. As he sings in 27, “written six hundred songs only twelve get sung”, not all of his records have been successful. But he finally is, and it shows in his latest work. There is a progressively up trend from All the Litle Lights to Whisper, perhaps an indication that this perpetually sad man is finally ready to smile. In fact, there is a celebratory mood in the song just mentioned, 27 (not to be confused with 22, not that you would confuse them anyway).

As is also indicative on the album artwork, Whispers is almost a lamentation of the past now long gone, or how it was better then and not so great now. He sings of the glorious past in Bullets and Golden Leaves, while the present is not as bright, as in Rolling Stone. Unlike previously, Passenger doesn’t leave you in the ditch, crying while you lie on your side. This record is scattered with happiness, Thunder will leave you wondering why you can’t describe yourself as well as this man, and 27 will have you laughing at your own misfortunes.

Aided by his unique voice, you can almost feel the emotions pouring out of this man. There are no false pretenses with Passenger, life ahead is full of challenges and the best you can make of the past are the challenges you’ve been through. He sings of his flaws and weaknesses, but not to evoke pity. Instead he beckons you to join him in reflecting, in discovering a way to express yourself.

Upon finishing the record, I had a very strange, unexplainable feeling of satisfaction. A thoroughly enjoyable listen, all concluded by an amazing, amazing song at the end, Scare Away the Dark in which Passenger preaches what the intelligent and self aware know as truth. The feeble minded however… We leave them to their meagre fare. In the end it was as if I had just listened to songs about myself. And the funny thing is, I think the same would be felt by you, no matter who you are or where you’re from. A wonderful record with great songwriting, composition that was made for one man and one man only: Passenger.

Rating: 5/5