INTERVIEW: MFMF’s ‘Passin’ Thru’ with Daiyan Trisha is an ode to love & trust

They break down the track ahead of it’s release!

Published

20 hours ago

on

Malaysian producer trio MFMF has released their 2nd single ‘Passin’ Thru’ together with Daiyan Trisha on Friday, 24th of May.

In an exclusive chat with Ivan, the artists breakdown all you need to know about the track, plus news on their respective upcoming projects.

Based on a true experience, ‘Passin’ Thru’ delves in on the lowest point of a relationship between two individuals, and serves as an ode to the major theme of love and trust, especially on  reconciliation and perseverance.

The song fits many relatable scenarios in real life and serves a heartfelt message to every couple who are going through rough patches in their relationship.

MFMF auditioned many vocalists before instantly deciding on Daiyan to join them on the track once they heard her sing the first line of the track.

Check out full interview below!

