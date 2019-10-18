Entertainment
Paul Dano In Talks To Play The Riddler in ‘The Batman’
“The Batman” is scheduled to be out in cinemas June, 2021.
Warner Bros. is still on the search for a villain in the upcoming film “The Batman”, and Paul Dano could be who they are looking for.
The news comes, following Jonah Hill’s rejection of the offer to join the cast. It is believed that the studio had an offer ready to go out to Dano, if Hills was to pass on the role.
However Warne Bros. has not confirmed the role Dano would be playing, but most likely will take on the role of the classic comic book villain The Riddler.
