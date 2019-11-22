Connect with us

Paul Feig was once a tour guide!?

Guibo speaks to Paul Feig from Last Christmas

Published

6 hours ago

on

Guibo speaks to Paul Feig the director of Last Christmas and a man with many jobs in the movie industry. Paul also gives Guibo an inside look at upcoming movie Last Christmas.

Catch the movie release on 28th November 2019.

