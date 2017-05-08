Pay My School Fees Nicki Minaj!

Well this was totally unexpected!

Nicki Minaj was feeling pretty generous when she announced to fans via Twitter her latest contest.

The initial contest required fans to send in videos of themselves singing her new song ‘Regret in Your Tears’ where they stand a chance to win a free trip to meet her at the Billboard Music Awards.

But things took a turn when one of her fans asked, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

The Twitter world blew up with users posting up photos of their transcripts!

The outcome after all the back and forth messages?

The rapper has offered to pay more that $25, 000 of her fans tuition, loans and other school cost!

I guess all we had to do was ask?