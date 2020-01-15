Connect with us
PDRM Is Offering 50% Off Traffic Summons If You Pay Through These Apps By 1 February

By SAYS May Vin Ang

Published

4 hours ago

on

Cover image via Mukhriz Hazim/Malay Mail Amran Hamid/New Straits Times

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be offering a 50% discount for traffic offenders to settle their outstanding summons online from 18 January to 1 February

According to Bernama, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JTSP) director Datuk Azisman Alias said this year they will emphasise e-payments for any party that wants to settle their outstanding summons, especially during this festive season.

