#FlyShareIt
Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
We’re used to hearing stories of people receiving mandarin oranges and ang pows on Chinese New Year.
However, students at a tahfiz centre in Penang received a whole goat from one kind uncle.
On 28 January, Penang Kini wrote on Facebook that a man named Ah Hang had gifted Maahad Tahfiz Insan Syamil Darul A’la a whole goat to be cooked and eaten.
