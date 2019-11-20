#FlyShareIt
Penang’s New Starbucks Outlet Is Run By A Team Of Deaf Employees
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
In 2016, Starbucks opened its first store dedicated to providing employment opportunities for members of the deaf community.
Today, Starbucks is celebrating yet another milestone with the opening of its second Signing Store in Penang…
Continue reading here!
