HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Login Listen Online
Home > #FlyShareIt > Only People With Tiny Hands Can Relate To This Post!

Only People With Tiny Hands Can Relate To This Post!

/
16 Jan 2018
/
/
0 Comment
, ,

All you people with tiny, tiny, tinyyyyyy hands, this post is dedicated to you!

1.When you shake hands with someone, you tend to grip twice as hard so they don’t crush your tiny, tiny, tinyyyy hands.

via Giphy

2. And when you do shake hand…you feel like:-

Source: giphy

via Giphy

3. People also go like… “OMG!!! Your hands are sooooo cute!” or “OMG!!! Tiny hands!”

via Giphy

4. Those huge statement rings…Looks absolutely ridiculous on your tiny hands.

It's never the other way around.

via r-a-n-d.blogspot.com

5. Also those regular sized gloves sooooo don’t fit these tiny hands – SOOOOOO, you end up shopping at the kids section! PLUS POINT: THEY CUH-YUTEEEEEEE!

Even though they're sometimes pretty cute. (I want a bear glove!)

Via aliexpress.com

6.But then, with your super tiny hands… You get to reach in for that lil’ bit of chips!

Via letssmiletoday.com

7. And speed texting is right at your alley!

via Giphy

So… love your tiny hands! Embrace em’ and lift up your cute tiny hands in the air, like you just don’t care!!!

Share this page on:
About Post Author

Leave a Reply