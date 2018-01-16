Only People With Tiny Hands Can Relate To This Post!

All you people with tiny, tiny, tinyyyyyy hands, this post is dedicated to you!

1.When you shake hands with someone, you tend to grip twice as hard so they don’t crush your tiny, tiny, tinyyyy hands.

via Giphy

2. And when you do shake hand…you feel like:-

via Giphy

3. People also go like… “OMG!!! Your hands are sooooo cute!” or “OMG!!! Tiny hands!”

via Giphy

4. Those huge statement rings…Looks absolutely ridiculous on your tiny hands.

via r-a-n-d.blogspot.com

5. Also those regular sized gloves sooooo don’t fit these tiny hands – SOOOOOO, you end up shopping at the kids section! PLUS POINT: THEY CUH-YUTEEEEEEE!

Via aliexpress.com

6.But then, with your super tiny hands… You get to reach in for that lil’ bit of chips!

Via letssmiletoday.com

7. And speed texting is right at your alley!

via Giphy

So… love your tiny hands! Embrace em’ and lift up your cute tiny hands in the air, like you just don’t care!!!