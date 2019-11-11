People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards are in full swing and some of your favorite celebrities from TV, movies, music and pop culture are already collecting their trophies. Check all the winners down below!

People’s Champion Award

WINNER: Pink

Fashion Icon Award

WINNER: Gwen Stefani

People’s Icon of 2019

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston

The Movie of 2019

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

WINNER: Murder Mystery

The Action Movie of 2019

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Drama Movie of 2019

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

WINNER: After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Family Movie of 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

WINNER: Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Male Movie Star of 2019

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

The Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

The Action Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Animated Movie Star of 2019

America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Show of 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

WINNER: Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama Show of 2019

Grey’s Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

WINNER: Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

The Comedy Show of 2019

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt’s Creek

The Reality Show of 2019

WINNER: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

The Drama TV Star of 2019

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star of 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

WINNER: Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

Stranger Things

WINNER: Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

The Male Artist of 2019

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

The Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

The Group of 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: BLACKPINK

The Song of 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Album of 2019

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover

The Country Artist of 2019

Luke Combs

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

The Music Video of 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

WINNER: BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Comedy Act of 2019

WINNER: Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

The Style Star of 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

WINNER: Harry Styles