People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List
The People have spoken!
The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards are in full swing and some of your favorite celebrities from TV, movies, music and pop culture are already collecting their trophies. Check all the winners down below!
People’s Champion Award
WINNER: Pink
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Gwen Stefani
People’s Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston
The Movie of 2019
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Comedy Movie of 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
WINNER: Murder Mystery
The Action Movie of 2019
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Drama Movie of 2019
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
WINNER: After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Family Movie of 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
WINNER: Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Male Movie Star of 2019
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
The Female Movie Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
The Drama Movie Star of 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
The Action Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Animated Movie Star of 2019
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
WINNER: Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama Show of 2019
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
WINNER: Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
The Comedy Show of 2019
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
The Reality Show of 2019
WINNER: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Male TV Star of 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
The Drama TV Star of 2019
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Comedy TV Star of 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
The Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
WINNER: Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Stranger Things
WINNER: Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
The Male Artist of 2019
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
The Female Artist of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
The Group of 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: BLACKPINK
The Song of 2019
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Album of 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover
The Country Artist of 2019
Luke Combs
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
The Music Video of 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
WINNER: BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Comedy Act of 2019
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
The Style Star of 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
WINNER: Harry Styles
