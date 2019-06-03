Connect with us
Entertainment

Pete Davidson Made His Runway Debut At Alexander Wang

The sleaze style icon is officially a model.

Published

21 hours ago

on

Image result for pete davidson model

In a shocking surprise, Pete Davidson seems to have added the role of model to his already impressive resume.

The stand-up, actor and Saturday Night Live cast member walked in Friday’s Alexander Wang “Collection1 2020” show, coincidentally held at the plaza at Rockefeller Center, just outside the building that houses the SNL offices and studios.

Image result for pete davidson model

In the show, Pete wore a white tank top that showed off his numerous tattoos, a belt made to look like underwear elastic, and two-tone jeans — half-denim, half–black leather. He topped it all off with a backwards baseball cap.

Not everyone could make such an outfit look casual, but Pete shuffled onto the runway with natural model-like apathy.

Alexander Wang told the Cut of the actor’s debut;

“I’ve always wanted to work with him.

“For this collection, I was like, ‘Hey, Pete. Would you want to walk?’ And he literally responded immediately like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ The whole time I thought he was going to chicken out and get too nervous and not want to do it, but he was such a sport and he killed it.”

But DJ Diplo, who sat front row, had a different perspective on Pete’s first-ever show;

“Considering that he’s a totally hot actor guy, he looked a little nervous. But he did good.”

He was joined in the show by more experienced runway stars like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.

Check out his runway moment below.

