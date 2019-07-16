Connect with us
Music

Pharrell Hints At Collaborating On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album: ‘They Ain’t Ready’

Would this album be a Sweetener 2.0?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Rihanna’s next album, which she promised to deliver at some point in 2019! News flash Rihanna were half way through the year and were still; waiting. RiRi played with the Navy’s emotions over the weekend by trolling them with a video of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd freaking out. Pharrell hopped in the comments and teased the possibility of the pair reuniting.

“They ain’t ready,” he wrote with a separate comment of a globe emoji. The pair successfully linked up on N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” back in 2017, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 36. Rihanna is said to be leaning with R9 as the title for her forthcoming reggae album, which is said to be a collaborative effort featuring artists such as Koffee lending their pen.

However, fans have a lot to say about this collaboration, check the tweets down below:

