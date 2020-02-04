Social News
[PHOTOS] Malaysia Is Now Home To The World’s First-Ever In-Theatre Coca-Cola Cafe
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
The first Coca-Cola cafe in a movie theatre has just opened its doors in Johor Bahru and it looks absolutely epic
The Coke-themed cafe, decked in all red furniture, is nestled in TGV Cinemas at Toppen Shopping Centre, Tebrau.
As you walk into the ‘Coke Zone’, there is a bar which pays homage to a 1950s-style American diner.
The cafe interior is filled with Coca-Cola novelty items – it even has its own jukebox!
The place serves fresh Coke, popcorn, and other confectioneries such as ice cream and chocolates
You can get Cold Stone Creamery ice cream here for only RM6.90 a scoop. What a steal!
Besides that, there is also high-speed WiFi and a charging area in case your phone battery is low.
