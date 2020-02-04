Connect with us

[PHOTOS] Malaysia Is Now Home To The World’s First-Ever In-Theatre Coca-Cola Cafe

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

12 hours ago

on

Image from Cheksern Young Cheksern Young

The first Coca-Cola cafe in a movie theatre has just opened its doors in Johor Bahru and it looks absolutely epic

The Coke-themed cafe, decked in all red furniture, is nestled in TGV Cinemas at Toppen Shopping Centre, Tebrau.

As you walk into the ‘Coke Zone’, there is a bar which pays homage to a 1950s-style American diner.

Image from Mommy's Diary Of Life Mommy’s Diary Of Life

The cafe interior is filled with Coca-Cola novelty items – it even has its own jukebox!

The place serves fresh Coke, popcorn, and other confectioneries such as ice cream and chocolates

You can get Cold Stone Creamery ice cream here for only RM6.90 a scoop. What a steal!

Image from Inside Retail Asia Inside Retail Asia

Besides that, there is also high-speed WiFi and a charging area in case your phone battery is low.

Continue reading here!

