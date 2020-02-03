Connect with us

[PHOTOS] Netizens Thank Airport Cleaners For Tirelessly Working To Keep Virus At Bay

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

6 hours ago

on

Image from Malaysia Airports/FacebookMalaysia Airports/Facebook

Cleaning staff at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have won the Internet over with their hard work of keeping the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at bay

Photos of them working tirelessly were shared on the Malaysia Airports Facebook page on Monday, 27 January.

“Germs away!” read the status update, “We are doing everything we can to maintain hygiene at our airport by sanitising the handrails of escalators and trolleys.”

Image from Malaysia Airports/FacebookMalaysia Airports/Facebook

“The safety of our passengers and the airport community is always our topmost priority.”

Several staff members donning face masks and gloves were seen wiping down surfaces at KLIA

To reduce the spread of infection of the Wuhan virus, they were disinfecting surfaces that come into regular contact with travellers’ hands, such as escalator handrails, trolley handles, and signage.

