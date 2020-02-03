Social News
[PHOTOS] Netizens Thank Airport Cleaners For Tirelessly Working To Keep Virus At Bay
By Says – May Vin Ang
Cleaning staff at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have won the Internet over with their hard work of keeping the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at bay
Photos of them working tirelessly were shared on the Malaysia Airports Facebook page on Monday, 27 January.
“Germs away!” read the status update, “We are doing everything we can to maintain hygiene at our airport by sanitising the handrails of escalators and trolleys.”
“The safety of our passengers and the airport community is always our topmost priority.”
Several staff members donning face masks and gloves were seen wiping down surfaces at KLIA
To reduce the spread of infection of the Wuhan virus, they were disinfecting surfaces that come into regular contact with travellers’ hands, such as escalator handrails, trolley handles, and signage.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
[PHOTOS] Netizens Thank Airport Cleaners For Tirelessly Working To Keep Virus At Bay
By Says - May Vin Ang
Taylor Swift Might Be Engaged After Being Spotted With A Giant Diamond In New Doc
Miss Americana is living the American dream!
Indomie Released A BBQ Version Of Mi Goreng And It Has Its Own Packet Of Potato Chips
By Says - Liew Ashley
Now An Outbreak Of A Highly Pathogenic Strain Of H5N1 Bird Flu Has Hit China’s Hunan
By Says - Sadho Ram
BREAKING: Amber Heard Admits To Abusing & Manipulating Johnny Depp
Advertisement In a leaked audio recording, Amber Heard admitted to violently hitting and manipulating her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Advertisement Heard,...