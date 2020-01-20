Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow
By Says – Sadho Ram
Last Friday, 10 January, the northwest region of Saudi Arabia, about 193km from the Red Sea, was covered in snow after a freak storm
A cross-border city called Neom and the capital city of the Tabuk Region in northwestern Saudi Arabia were covered in a white blanket during the weekend as a cold snap brought snowfall to the country’s deserts.
Camels traded sand for snow in Saudi Arabia, grazing on snow-covered land in Tabuk. https://t.co/9HiF2etURa pic.twitter.com/xkoSUCDsVO
— ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020
Then on Wednesday, 15 January, a Twitter video posted by ABC News went viral. It showed camels grazing on snow-covered land in Tabuk.
The residents of the sandy landscape of the Saudi Arabian desert, meanwhile, took to social media to show off the rare occurrence
The intermittent snow also turned the place into a tourist destination with large numbers of citizens and visitors flocking the region
Currently:
Snow in Saudi Arabia deserts (Tabuk). pic.twitter.com/tNJFU8Yia4
— د. أحمد نبيل (@Dr_Ahmad_Nabeel) January 10, 2020
According to a pan-Arab daily newspaper, the Saudis enjoy the snowfall on the mountains of Jabal al-Lawz, Jabal al-Thahir, and Jabal Alkan in Tabuk for two or three weeks a year.
