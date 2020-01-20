[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow

A cross-border city called Neom and the capital city of the Tabuk Region in northwestern Saudi Arabia were covered in a white blanket during the weekend as a cold snap brought snowfall to the country’s deserts.

Camels traded sand for snow in Saudi Arabia, grazing on snow-covered land in Tabuk. https://t.co/9HiF2etURa pic.twitter.com/xkoSUCDsVO — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020

Then on Wednesday, 15 January, a Twitter video posted by ABC News went viral. It showed camels grazing on snow-covered land in Tabuk.

Advertisement

The residents of the sandy landscape of the Saudi Arabian desert, meanwhile, took to social media to show off the rare occurrence

The intermittent snow also turned the place into a tourist destination with large numbers of citizens and visitors flocking the region Currently:

Snow in Saudi Arabia deserts (Tabuk). pic.twitter.com/tNJFU8Yia4 — د. أحمد نبيل (@Dr_Ahmad_Nabeel) January 10, 2020