Entertainment
[PHOTOS] This Luxury Bus From Klang Valley To Singapore Provides Hot Meals And Blankets
By Says – Liew Ashley
Norlela Khalidah Darmin/Facebook
Flying from Klang Valley to Singapore is perhaps the most convenient way to travel.
However, if you’re not a fan of airports, this coach offers everything you can expect from a flight, minus the flying.
Aeroline, a double-decker bus, goes directly to Singapore and will drop you off at Coach Bay Level 1, Harbourfront Centre.
They provide spacious seats that are equipped with pillows and blankets for extra comfort.
Continue reading here!
Norlela Khalidah Darmin/Facebook
Recent Posts
The Craziest Celeb Feuds Of 2019!
Talk about dramaaaa
Malaysians Accuse Indonesia Of Changing Borneo Island’s Name On Google To Kalimantan
By Says - Sadho Ram
[PHOTOS] This Luxury Bus From Klang Valley To Singapore Provides Hot Meals And Blankets
By Says - Liew Ashley
Watch: BTS Suprise BFF Halsey With Cutest Christmas Present
BTS gave Halsey the sweetest gift ever!
Tawaran Diskaun 50% Saman Trafik Kepada Penduduk KL Sempena Krismas Ini!
By Says - Ashiqin Rosselly