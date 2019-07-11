Pictures of the “Stranger Things” Cast Then and Now Will Make You Feel So Damn Old

With the release of Stranger Things Season 3 i cant help but reminisce on the past 2 seasons and having watched how much the cast has grown is mind blowing. I can’t be the only one who was surprised to hear that deep voice come out of Will. I still remember him as the soft-spoken boy from season 3 who was rescued from the Upside Down. Here are some before and after pics of the Stranger Things cast from season 1 to season 3.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – ELEVEN

Eleven is no longer that lost little girl found in the woods. She’s truly come into her own both on the show and in real life.

FINN WOLFHARD – MIKE WHEELER

Now 16, Finn started on the show when he was 12.

NOAH SCHNAPP – WILL BYERS

In season 3, Will Byers is still feeling the effects of his encounters with The Mind Flayer.

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN – LUCAS SINCLAIR

Advertisement

Lucas is back and so is his slingshot.

GATEN MATARAZZO – DUSTIN HENDERSON

Dustin’s got a new crew in season 3 (kind of) and he’s on a mission to become an American hero.

NATALIE DYER – NANCY WHEELER

Mike’s older sister, Nancy Wheeler, really comes into her own in season 3 by taking a stance against sexist newspaper reporters.

CHARLIE HEATON – JONATHAN BYERS

We first met Jonathan Byers as the timid older brother to Will Byers.

JOE KEERY – STEVE HARRINGTON

Joe is now 27, making him the oldest cast member on the show.

PRIAH FERGUSON – ERICA SINCLAIR

Even though we only caught brief scenes of Lucas’s younger sister, Erica Sinclair, it was obvious she was a star.

Gotta love this talented not so kids anymore!