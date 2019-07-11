Entertainment
Pictures of the “Stranger Things” Cast Then and Now Will Make You Feel So Damn Old
They are all grown up!
With the release of Stranger Things Season 3 i cant help but reminisce on the past 2 seasons and having watched how much the cast has grown is mind blowing. I can’t be the only one who was surprised to hear that deep voice come out of Will. I still remember him as the soft-spoken boy from season 3 who was rescued from the Upside Down. Here are some before and after pics of the Stranger Things cast from season 1 to season 3.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – ELEVEN
Eleven is no longer that lost little girl found in the woods. She’s truly come into her own both on the show and in real life.
FINN WOLFHARD – MIKE WHEELER
Now 16, Finn started on the show when he was 12.
NOAH SCHNAPP – WILL BYERS
In season 3, Will Byers is still feeling the effects of his encounters with The Mind Flayer.
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN – LUCAS SINCLAIR
Lucas is back and so is his slingshot.
GATEN MATARAZZO – DUSTIN HENDERSON
Dustin’s got a new crew in season 3 (kind of) and he’s on a mission to become an American hero.
NATALIE DYER – NANCY WHEELER
Mike’s older sister, Nancy Wheeler, really comes into her own in season 3 by taking a stance against sexist newspaper reporters.
CHARLIE HEATON – JONATHAN BYERS
We first met Jonathan Byers as the timid older brother to Will Byers.
JOE KEERY – STEVE HARRINGTON
Joe is now 27, making him the oldest cast member on the show.
PRIAH FERGUSON – ERICA SINCLAIR
Even though we only caught brief scenes of Lucas’s younger sister, Erica Sinclair, it was obvious she was a star.
Gotta love this talented not so kids anymore!
Recent Posts
Pictures of the “Stranger Things” Cast Then and Now Will Make You Feel So Damn Old
They are all grown up!
A$AP Rocky Forced To Cancel July Concerts Due to Sweden Arrest: All The Celebs Who Has His Back
Justice for A$AP Rocky!
Woman Pranks Husband By Booking Him A Hello Kitty Themed Room In Melaka
Sneaky sneaky!
Taylor Swift Tops Forbes 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities
Click to find out the Top 25 2019 list of the world's highest paid celebrities!
Liam Payne Gets Steamy In Cheeky Photoshoot
For 16 and above only!