Pictures of the “Stranger Things” Cast Then and Now Will Make You Feel So Damn Old

They are all grown up!

Published

10 hours ago

on

Image result for stranger things season 3 full cast

With the release of Stranger Things Season 3 i cant help but reminisce on the past 2 seasons and having watched how much the cast has grown is mind blowing. I can’t be the only one who was surprised to hear that deep voice come out of Will. I still remember him as the soft-spoken boy from season 3 who was rescued from the Upside Down. Here are some before and after pics of the Stranger Things cast from season 1 to season 3.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – ELEVEN

image

Eleven is no longer that lost little girl found in the woods. She’s truly come into her own both on the show and in real life.

FINN WOLFHARD – MIKE WHEELER

image

 

Now 16, Finn started on the show when he was 12.

NOAH SCHNAPP – WILL BYERS

image

In season 3, Will Byers is still feeling the effects of his encounters with The Mind Flayer.

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN – LUCAS SINCLAIR

image

Lucas is back and so is his slingshot.

GATEN MATARAZZO – DUSTIN HENDERSON

image

Dustin’s got a new crew in season 3 (kind of) and he’s on a mission to become an American hero.

NATALIE DYER – NANCY WHEELER

image

Mike’s older sister, Nancy Wheeler, really comes into her own in season 3 by taking a stance against sexist newspaper reporters.

CHARLIE HEATON – JONATHAN BYERS

image

We first met Jonathan Byers as the timid older brother to Will Byers.

JOE KEERY – STEVE HARRINGTON

image

Joe is now 27, making him the oldest cast member on the show.

PRIAH FERGUSON – ERICA SINCLAIR

image

Even though we only caught brief scenes of Lucas’s younger sister, Erica Sinclair, it was obvious she was a star.

Gotta love this talented not so kids anymore!

Image result for stranger things season 3 full cast

 

