Potato Quotes You’ll Need to Rule the World.

1. Just like the potato, you are beautiful in your own way. Don’t ever dare think otherwise.

credits: thequotepedia.com

2. If you are meant to be together, life will find a way to make it happen!

credits: 9gag.com

3. When in doubt, trust yourself! Because you deserve nothing but the BEST!

credits: whisper.sh

5. Always remember, you don’t need to impress everyone. The only person you should be impressing is yourself.

credits: memesuper.com

5. And even if you are potato, remember you are a kawaii potato! (Seriously, who could ever resist a cute lovable potato)

credits: emilysdiaryofficial.tumblr.com

6. And most importantly, treat others as how you want to be treated because one day, you might just need them.

credits: facebook.com/sarcasmLOL

There you have it, POTATO QUOTES that you’ll NEED to rule the world! Now, go my little potato army!