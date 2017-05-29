Practise Safe Mobile Use

In the recent incident which occurred last Friday (26th May) involving a 19 year old youth in Melaka, who was reportedly electrocuted in his sleep while listening to his mobile phone that was charging on a power bank, consumers have been urged to give serious attention to safety when using mobile phones.

The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) president Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason has shared that battery chargers and mobile phones should be genuine products and not fakes.

Aside from this:

Store It Well

Mobile phones should not be stored under your pillow. When a phone is switched on but not in use, it is still connected to the nearest phone tower. This means, radiation exposure is still happening. Ensure to keep your mobile phone well away from your bed.

Text over Talk

Studies have shown that your mobile phone emits less radiation when sending a message rather than talking on the phone.

Do Not Use At Petrol Stations

Mobile phones have been banned from use at the petrol station due to the possibility of a defective battery that could cause a spark at the petrol station.

Using Power Banks & Portable Chargers

Modern gadgets are power hungry but extra careful when handling them

Do not expose to extreme temperatures of hot or cold (Avoid leaving it in your car)

Do not charge battery packs overnight or while you are out

Do not cover when charging

Don’t store battery packs where they can short-circuit by materials (Eg. when storing in your bag but in the same compartment as coins or keys)

Use original cables when plugging into your battery pack

Small changes to your mobile phone routine can make an impact. After all, it is better to be safe than sorry.