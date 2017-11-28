Prince Harry’s Fiancee Gets Royal Dog Approval!

If you think, the toughest approval of Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, comes from the Queen, think again!

Her biggest approval actually comes from the four-legged members of Queen Elizabeth’s family. That’s right- THE CORGIS!

“The corgis took to you straight away,” Harry said of Markle, during their first interview with BBC.

“I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at, this one walks in, absolutely nothing.”

Adding, that the pups were “just wagging tails and I was like, ‘Argh’.”

To which Markle added that some of the dogs were “just laying on my feet during tea. It was very sweet.”

Well, it’s no surprise that the Corgis feel right at home with her since, Markle has two of her very own four legged buddies!

Oh, my boys. This pic says it all. Bogart & Guy. 😂 #adoptdontshop #thelookonbogartsface A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

“I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” the actress told, adding that one pup has already moved with her across the pond.

“One is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is … yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while,” she added.

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is engaged to Meghan Markle, his American girlfriend, according to the royal family on Monday.

The prince, aged 33 and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, aged 36, is to be wed in spring, a statement from Clarence House said.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!