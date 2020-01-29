Connect with us

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Final Talks To Join ‘Matrix 4’

Fingers crossed she joins the Matrix Saga!

Published

19 hours ago

on

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is final negotiations to join the famous cast of ‘Matrix 4’ of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga, the Wachowskis’ game-changing action franchise, insiders close to negotiations said.

She’ll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.

The “Matrix 4” cast has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin imminently in Northern California.

Chopra was previously debuted on the ABC drama “Quantico,” which ran for three seasons.Chopra Jonas made history as the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a primetime network series and won a People’s Choice Award for this role in 2016. But before her Hollywood breakthrough she has belted in more than 60 films to her credit.

I wonder which character she will be portraying?!

